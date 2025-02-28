Mason Plumlee News: Snags eight rebounds

Plumlee tallied four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 18 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Plumlee didn't do anything outstanding, but he provided steady center play off the bench Thursday. The veteran journeyman started a stretch of 11 games in December and January before being benched in favor of trade acquisition Nick Richards. Since returning to the bench, in 18 games, the 34-year-old is averaging 4.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.