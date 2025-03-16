Max Abmas News: Continues productive run off bench

Abmas closed with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 138-130 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Friday marked Abmas' sixth straight game with at least 14 points off the bench, and he was one of six team members to reach double figures. During this period, Abmas has also dished out at least five assists in each outing.