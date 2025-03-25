Max Abmas News: Scores 24 points in loss

Abmas produced 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes of Sunday's 110-108 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Abmas and Oscar Tshiebwe combined for 46 points for the Stars, but it wasn't enough in this narrow loss. Abmas is having a strong season, posting averages of 13.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers.