Max Strus Injury: Out vs. Indiana

Strus is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to knee injury management, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Strus has been bothered by a knee bruise, and the Cavaliers are doing the smart thing by sitting him down with the playoffs right around the corner. Strus has started in each of his 36 appearances since Jan. 20, averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.6 steals per game. His next chance to suit up will come against the Knicks on Friday.