Max Strus News: Available for Game 1 on Sunday

Strus (knee) is not on the injury report for Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday.

Strus is one of several Cleveland players who will be available for the series opener against the Heat despite not playing in the regular-season finale. Strus averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from deep in his 50 appearances. He should be a regular for the Cavs in the postseason.