Max Strus News: Held in check

Strus had three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 138-83 victory over Miami in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

On a night in which the Cavaliers put up 138 points, Strus was one of the few players unable to capitalize. He's been solid in the postseason for the most part, to be fair, posting 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 46.9 percent shooting through four games.