Max Strus News: Productive in Game 3 win

Strus amassed 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-87 win over the Heat in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 29-year-old took advantage of the absence of Darius Garland (toe) to put together his best game so far this postseason. Strus has been locked in from beyond the arc, going 11-for-22 on three-point attempts through three games against the Heat heading into a potential series clincher Monday in Game 4.