Max Strus News: Solid stat line Sunday

Strus supplied 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to Sacramento.

Strus was one of six Cleveland players who scored in double digits in this game, but more than his scoring, he delivered a strong fantasy showing by his contributions in other peripheral categories, mainly rebounds and assists. Strus is firmly entrenched in a starting role for the Cavs, but as a player who doesn't score in double digits often, his upside isn't very high, mainly since he's the fifth option on offense in a stacked starting unit.