Max Strus News: Steps up in Game 2

Strus finished with 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Cavaliers were without Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb), so Strus soaked up a ton of usage in Game 2. However, it remains to be seen if any of those players will be able to give it a go during Game 3 on Friday in Indiana, with the Cavaliers already facing a 2-0 deficit.