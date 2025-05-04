Max Strus News: Struggles in Game 1 loss

Strus ended with seven points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus was unable to have any sort of tangible impact on the game, scoring single digits for the third time in five postseason games. Although he managed to contribute across other categories, his role as a secondary scorer is what the Cavaliers need the most, especially with Darius Garland sidelined due to a toe injury. Look for Strus to try and amp up his scoring when the two teams meet again Tuesday.