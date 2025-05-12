Max Strus News: Team-high six rebounds in loss

Strus racked up 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus played 22 minutes in the blowout loss in Game 4. Despite limited time on the floor, the DePaul product led the team in rebounds, along with Tristan Thompson, who also grabbed six boards. Strus is averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in these NBA playoffs, shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from deep.