Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Remaining out for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Kleber (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber has been sidelined since Jan. 25 while recovering from surgery on his right foot, which he underwent Jan. 30. The big man has been cleared to participate in practices, though there's still no timetable for his return to game action. Kleber's next chance to play in the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Timberwolves will come Friday.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
