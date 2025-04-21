Maxi Kleber Injury: Remaining out for Game 2

Kleber (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber has been sidelined since Jan. 25 while recovering from surgery on his right foot, which he underwent Jan. 30. The big man has been cleared to participate in practices, though there's still no timetable for his return to game action. Kleber's next chance to play in the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Timberwolves will come Friday.