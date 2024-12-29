Maxwell Lewis News: Traded to Brooklyn on Sunday

The Lakers traded Lewis, D'Angelo Russell and three second-round picks to the Nets on Sunday in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Lewis will join a rebuilding Nets squad after receiving very little playing time for the Lakers in the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 0.6 points across 4.1 minutes per contest in seven regular-season appearances. The second-year pro out of Pepperdine should provide the Nets with a solid three-level scorer on the wing, though he'll still have to compete for playing time with Cameron Johnson (hip) and a plethora of young talent in Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams and Tyrese Martin. While Lewis isn't guaranteed playing time with Brooklyn, he'll likely be able to make more of an impact than he had with Los Angeles. His first chance to suit up with his new squad will come Wednesday against Toronto.