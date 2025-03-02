Meyers Leonard News: Announces retirement Sunday

Leonard announced his retirement from basketball Sunday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The former lottery pick calls it a career after 10 seasons, during which he averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. He spent the majority of his career in Portland, where he was drafted, but he also spent two years with the Heat and one year with the Bucks. His most notable season came in 2015-16, during which he logged his career-high of 24 points and averaged 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.