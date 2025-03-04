Michael Foster News: Nearly double-doubles off bench

Foster tallied eight points (4-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Foster recorded a team-high 11 rebounds in Tuesday's loss despite coming off the bench. Foster is averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 21.8 minutes across 19 appearances in 2024-25.