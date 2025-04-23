Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Denver coach David Adelman said Porter (shoulder) was able to go through Wednesday's practice, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter, who suffered a mild left shoulder sprain at the end of Game 2, can be considered questionable for Game 3 for the time being. More clarity will be known when the Nuggets release their injury report Wednesday evening, however. During Monday's loss, Porter produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes. If he's unable to play, Peyton Watson would be a candidate to see more run.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
