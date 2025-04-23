Michael Porter Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Porter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Clippers on Thursday.

Porter suffered a left shoulder sprain during Game 2 on Monday but was able to participate in practice Wednesday. The 26-year-old is averaging 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds through two games in the series and would be a significant loss for the Nuggets. If Porter is unable to play, Peyton Watson is a candidate to slide into the starting lineup.