Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Invisible in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 8:55am

Porter chipped in three points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter was held to single-digit points for the third time out of four games in this series. He's playing at less than 100 percent due to a shoulder issue, which certainly impacts him. He's hitting 31.4 percent from the field in four games with 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
