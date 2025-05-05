Michael Porter News: Plays limited minutes Monday

Porter supplied two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter was limited to just 24 minutes, likely as a result of his ongoing shoulder issues. It's been a frustrating postseason for Porter, who is playing through an injury that would typically require weeks of rest. There is no indication that he will miss time moving forward, although it is clear he is playing at less than 100 percent right now.