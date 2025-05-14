Michael Porter News: Poor showing in loss
Porter totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Porter has been held to single-digit scoring in four of the five games in this series. After a 21-point performance in Game 3, during which he knocked down five three-pointers, the 26-year-old has missed his last ten attempts from beyond the arc across Games 4 and 5. Porter's shoulder injury is certainly a factor in his recent struggles, but the Nuggets need him to regain form in order to stave off elimination.
