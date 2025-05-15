Michael Porter News: Pours in 10 points in Game 6 win

Porter closed Thursday's 119-107 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Porter delivered a bounce-back performance after totaling five points and shooting 2-for-14 from the field in his last two outings. The 26-year-old forward still appears to be dealing with a sprained left shoulder. He received a lidocaine injection before Game 6 and plans to take another before Game 7, per Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com. The sharpshooter may not be at 100 percent, but the club will likely need him to help space the floor in Sunday's win-or-go-home Game 7.