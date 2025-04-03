Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Porter (personal) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Warriors.

Porter has missed the last two games for the Nuggets for personal reasons but will play Friday on the road against the Warriors. The veteran scorer has played well for Denver this season, averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

