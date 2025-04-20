Mikal Bridges News: Fails to make an impact in win

Bridges produced eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over Detroit in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal-round series..

Bridges' underwhelming offensive performance notwithstanding, the Knicks managed to prevail thanks to solid performances from Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges averaged 17.6 points on 14.4 shot attempts per game during the regular season, however, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him be a lot more involved on the offensive end in Game 2.