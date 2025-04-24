Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges News: Full stat line in Game 3 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 8:11pm

Bridges racked up 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bridges was one of four Knicks with at least 20 points as the team took a 2-1 series lead in Detroit. The 28-year-old swingman also led New York in steals and blocks, posting three swipes and two swats for the first time in the 2024-25 campaign. Bridges is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 35.3 minutes per game during the first round.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
