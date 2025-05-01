Mikal Bridges News: Pours in 25 points in win

Bridges ended with 25 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 44 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 victory over Detroit in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bridges finished as the Knicks' second-leading scorer Thursday, posting 17 or more points for the fourth time during the first round. The 28-year-old swingman entered Thursday's game shooting 42.6 percent from the field in the opening round, but he was highly efficient during the club's Game 6 win. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks across 38.6 minutes per game during the club's first-round series win over Detroit. Bridges and the Knicks are set to face the Celtics in the second round. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 33.8 minutes per game in four regular-season outings against Boston during the 2024-25 campaign.