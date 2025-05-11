Mikal Bridges News: Stuffs stat sheet in Game 3

Bridges registered 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges has had a limited impact on offense throughout the series and has failed to reach the 15-point plateau in any of the games. He still provides value due to his ability to fill the stat sheet, but his overall numbers have experienced a marked regression compared to both the regular season and the first-round series against the Pistons. To put things into perspective, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game against Detroit.