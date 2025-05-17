Mikal Bridges News: Tables 22 points Friday

Bridges recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 119-81 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges chipped in across the board, continuing what has been a strong postseason showing. Although his scoring has been a little up and down, his ability to dominate the defensive end of the floor has been invaluable. Across 12 playoff appearances, Bridges is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 3.0 combined steals and blocks.