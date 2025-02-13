Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley

Mike Conley Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 4:10pm

Conley (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The veteran point guard will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right index finger sprain. His next chance to play will come Feb. 21 against the Rockets. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Conley sidelined.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
