Mike Conley Injury: Remains out Thursday

Conley (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The veteran point guard will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right index finger sprain. His next chance to play will come Feb. 21 against the Rockets. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Conley sidelined.