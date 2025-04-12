Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 2:48pm

Bridges (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Bridges is dealing with left hip soreness, which will end up causing him to miss the final three games of the season. Josh Okogie and Tidjane Salaun should see a bump in minutes in Sunday's regular-season finale due to Bridges' absence. Bridges will end his sixth season in Charlotte averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game across 64 outings.

