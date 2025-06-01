Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Muted impact in Game 6 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

McBride posted two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

McBride logged a series-low 11 minutes in Saturday's elimination game. He averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting just 33.3 percent from the field across 18.3 minutes per game in the 4-2 series loss to the Pacers. McBride delivered several career-high marks during the 2024-25 campaign but shot just 40.6 percent from the field in 64 regular-season games. He finished the regular season with career-best averages of 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 24.9 minutes per game.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
