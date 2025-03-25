Miles Norris News: Drops 20 points in G League
Norris tallied 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 117-99 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Norris led his squad with four made treys, resulting in his best scoring performance since Feb. 10. He's been a consistent threat on the offensive end for Maine, putting up double figures in eight of his last nine appearances.
