Miles Norris headshot

Miles Norris News: Drops 20 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 6:18am

Norris tallied 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 117-99 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Norris led his squad with four made treys, resulting in his best scoring performance since Feb. 10. He's been a consistent threat on the offensive end for Maine, putting up double figures in eight of his last nine appearances.

