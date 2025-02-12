Miles Norris News: Productive in loss

Norris played 31 minutes Monday during the Hustle's 127-115 loss to Maine and compiled 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block.

Norris had a solid outing in Monday's loss, finishing second on the team in points scored while connecting on an efficient 64.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 69.0 percent of his three-point tries. The 24-year-old has been on a hot streak recently, as he's now scored 20 or more points in three straight games.