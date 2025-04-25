Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson News: Nabs two steals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Robinson registered two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson saw a slight dip in playing time during Game 3, though he recorded multiple steals for the first time this series. The big man is averaging 2.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 18.0 minutes per game during the first round.

