Mitchell Robinson News: Pulls down eight boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 9:12am

Robinson provided four points (2-2 FG), eight rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Robinson and Miles McBride are the only reserves to see ample playing time in the postseason, and that could remain the case for the foreseeable future. In 10 postseason games, Robinson averages 4.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 18.6 minutes.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
