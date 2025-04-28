Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Scoreless in nine minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 9:23am

Robinson notched zero points (0-1 FG, 0-4 FT) and three rebounds across nine minutes during Sunday's 94-93 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson shook off a questionable tag prior to this contest due to an illness, but credit to him for pushing through. Coach Tom Thibodeau is relying heavily on his starting lineup in the postseason, so Robinson hasn't been very involved with 15.8 minutes across four contests.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
