Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Moving to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Moody is not starting in Game 3 against the Rockets on Saturday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The Warriors are shifting their starting lineup for this game due to the absence of Jimmy Butler (pelvis), and Moody will wait for an opportunity off the bench as Golden State will go with a bigger lineup. Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Quinten Post will be in the frontcourt.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
