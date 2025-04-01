Mouhamadou Gueye News: Minimal impact in return
Gueye (hamstring) tallied four points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 playoff loss to the Maine Celtics.
Gueye played just 16 minutes despite starting in his return to action Tuesday from a left hamstring injury. Gueye will end the 2024-25 G League campaign averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.7 minutes across 18 appearances.
