Mouhamadou Gueye headshot

Mouhamadou Gueye News: Minimal impact in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Gueye (hamstring) tallied four points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 playoff loss to the Maine Celtics.

Gueye played just 16 minutes despite starting in his return to action Tuesday from a left hamstring injury. Gueye will end the 2024-25 G League campaign averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.7 minutes across 18 appearances.

Mouhamadou Gueye
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
