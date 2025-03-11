Fantasy Basketball
Mouhamed Gueye News: Impresses as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 11:04am

Gueye finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 132-123 victory over the 76ers.

Making his 13th start of the campaign, Gueye made a strong impression in Monday's win. He's trending in the right direction, and fantasy managers are starting to notice. Over his last four games, Gueye holds averages of 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.

