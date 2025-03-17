Mouhamed Gueye News: Muted performance in loss

Gueye notched two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 17 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to the Nets.

Gueye posted a dud of a fantasy line Sunday, but his fantasy managers should consider cutting him some slack. Over his last seven outings, Gueye has been a top-100 fantasy player in nine-category formats in just 19.2 minutes with 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks.