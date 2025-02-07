Myles Turner Injury: Ruled out against LAL
Turner (neck) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Turner will miss Saturday's game against the Lakers with a neck strain, which could prove costly for Indiana. The veteran big man is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game and shooting a career-high 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. With the 28-year-old on the mend, Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin will likely see a boost in minutes against Los Angeles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now