Myles Turner News: Checks back into game Friday
Turner (foot) has checked back into Friday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner exited the game after a fall due to an apparent foot injury, but he returned quickly and checked back into the game only a few minutes after departing. The big man should handle his regular workload in the frontcourt if he stays healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now