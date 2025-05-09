Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Checks back into game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Turner (foot) has checked back into Friday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner exited the game after a fall due to an apparent foot injury, but he returned quickly and checked back into the game only a few minutes after departing. The big man should handle his regular workload in the frontcourt if he stays healthy.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now