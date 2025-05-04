Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Double-double with two blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Turner totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Turner was fantastic on both ends of the floor, despite scoring just 13 points. He and Tyrese Haliburton combined for nine defensive counters, paving the way for what some might consider an improbable victory over the highly fancied Cavaliers. The two teams will meet again Tuesday, when the Pacers will have an opportunity to take a stranglehold on the series.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
