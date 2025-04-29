Myles Turner News: Sniffs double-double in win

Turner closed Tuesday's 119-118 overtime victory over the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 21 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and nine rebounds over 43 minutes.

Turner supplied 20-plus points for the second consecutive contest, helping lead Indiana past Milwaukee in five games. The big man finished as the Pacers' second-leading scorer Tuesday, and he also grabbed at least six rebounds for the first and only time in the first round. Turner averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 assists across 32.2 minutes per game in the opening round.