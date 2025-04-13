Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nae'Qwan Tomlin headshot

Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Making first NBA start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:25am

Tomlin is in Cleveland's starting lineup against Indiana on Sunday.

With Cleveland resting several players for the regular-season finale, Tomlin will make his first NBA start Sunday alongside Jarrett Allen and Jaylon Tyson in the frontcourt. Tomlin has averaged just 4.3 minutes per game across four outings for the Cavaliers this season but should get an extended run against the Pacers.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now