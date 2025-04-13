Nae'Qwan Tomlin News: Making first NBA start Sunday
Tomlin is in Cleveland's starting lineup against Indiana on Sunday.
With Cleveland resting several players for the regular-season finale, Tomlin will make his first NBA start Sunday alongside Jarrett Allen and Jaylon Tyson in the frontcourt. Tomlin has averaged just 4.3 minutes per game across four outings for the Cavaliers this season but should get an extended run against the Pacers.
