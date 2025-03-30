Nate Hinton News: Posts double-double in G League win

Hinton logged 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block during 32 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Hinton concluded the campaign in decent form after achieving his second straight double-double Saturday. While he only became a regular starter in the last month of activity, Hinton was a reliable source of rebounds since his move to the Memphis Hustle in January, tallying double-digit boards in 16 of his 31 games played.