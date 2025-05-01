Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nate Williams headshot

Nate Williams News: Cracks rotation in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Williams ended with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across two minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 victory over Golden State in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams was inserted into the rotation during garbage time, continuing what has been a non-existent role. He has suited up just twice during the postseason, typically serving as nothing more than a cheerleader off the bench. The two teams will face off again Friday, with Houston needing another victory to keep the series alive.

Nate Williams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now