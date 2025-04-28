Naz Reid News: Scores 12 points in win

Reid contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Rudy Gobert hasn't been much of a factor in this series, but Reid has had plenty of success despite some foul trouble in his previous two games. Overall, Reid averages 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 55.9 percent shooting from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc through four games.