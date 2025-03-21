N'Faly Dante News: Double-doubles in win

Dante produced 20 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 35 minutes of Thursday's 109-95 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Dante, who is on a two-way contract with Houston, continues to dominate in the G League for the Vipers. Across 27 appearances, Dante is averaging a double-double with 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks on 75.0 percent shooting from the field.