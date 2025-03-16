Nick Richards News: Balanced outing in return to action

Richards closed with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Lakers.

Richards returned Sunday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, putting together a balanced outing in limited time in the starting lineup while ending as one five Suns players with a double-digit scoring total. Richards has reached double figures in scoring in 23 outings, posting at least 10 points and six boards on 20 occasions.