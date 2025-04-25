Nicolas Batum News: Pours in efficient 12 points in win

Batum contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 win over Denver in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Batum recorded double-digit points for the first time this series during Thursday's blowout win. The veteran forward has received significant playing time off the bench for the Clippers thus far. Batum has averaged 9.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the field across 23.0 minutes per game during the first round.